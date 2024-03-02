Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCU
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,480,000 after buying an additional 485,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.