Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 29.04% 11.15% 7.73% Southwestern Energy 23.87% 11.74% 5.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Energy and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southwestern Energy 1 11 4 0 2.19

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 37.12%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Southwestern Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $731.09 million 1.66 $260.50 million $0.74 10.21 Southwestern Energy $6.52 billion 1.18 $1.56 billion $1.41 4.95

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It provides natural gas, oil, and NGLs primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

