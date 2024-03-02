Comparing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alimco Financial and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Arteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Arteris has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.80%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arteris $53.67 million 5.20 -$36.87 million ($1.04) -7.10

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Arteris -68.70% -150.71% -34.46%

Summary

Arteris beats Alimco Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

