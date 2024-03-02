Comparing VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 1 1 0 2.50

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $241.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% VeriSign 54.74% -46.56% 43.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A VeriSign $1.49 billion 13.25 $817.60 million $7.92 24.65

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

