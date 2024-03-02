Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $4.30. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 224,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,508,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.
View Our Latest Analysis on Compass
Insider Buying and Selling
Compass Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.