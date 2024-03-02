Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

Several analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,334,710 shares of company stock worth $40,381,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after purchasing an additional 647,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,881 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

