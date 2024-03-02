ContextLogic (WISH) to Release Earnings on Monday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Trading Up 0.6 %

WISH stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WISH

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.