Contrasting N-able (NYSE:NABL) & VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

N-able has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VTEX has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 5.55% 4.20% 2.54% VTEX -6.48% -5.16% -3.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $421.88 million 5.78 $23.41 million $0.12 111.01 VTEX $201.52 million 7.79 -$52.42 million ($0.07) -118.70

This table compares N-able and VTEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for N-able and VTEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. VTEX has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. Given N-able’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than VTEX.

Summary

N-able beats VTEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

