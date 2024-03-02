Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $100.03, with a volume of 367781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

