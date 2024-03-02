Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 5.57%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $132,871. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

