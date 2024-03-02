CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.72. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
