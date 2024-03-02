CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on CPI Aerostructures

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.72. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.