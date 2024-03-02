Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $552.00 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.75 and a 200-day moving average of $489.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

