Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 57,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 666,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

