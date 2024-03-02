Critical Comparison: Knife River (KNF) and Its Peers

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Building Materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Knife River to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Knife River alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.46% 15.98% 7.14% Knife River Competitors 7.76% 10.30% 4.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knife River and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.83 billion $182.90 million -0.15 Knife River Competitors $4.58 billion $364.48 million 376.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Knife River’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Knife River. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Building Materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of shares of all “Building Materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Knife River and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 5 0 3.00 Knife River Competitors 136 853 1231 5 2.50

Knife River presently has a consensus price target of $72.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. As a group, “Building Materials” companies have a potential downside of 10.64%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than its peers.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It also sells merchandise and other building materials and related services. The company serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects, as well as industrial, commercial, and residential developers. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.