Critical Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 2.02 $19.41 million ($0.04) -411.00 Upwork $689.14 million 2.69 $46.89 million $0.07 192.88

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Check and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 4 1 0 2.20 Upwork 0 5 6 0 2.55

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $16.55, suggesting a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check -0.62% 9.51% 4.95% Upwork 6.80% 14.21% 4.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Sterling Check on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

