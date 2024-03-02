Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCRN. UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.42 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 343,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.