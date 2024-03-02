CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.