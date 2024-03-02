CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,370 ($30.06) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.10) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
In other CVS Group news, insider Joanne Shaw purchased 589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.44 ($12,670.52). Also, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.51), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,000.84). Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
