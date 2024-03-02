Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.96. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 43,857 shares.

CTKB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,042,103 shares in the company, valued at $56,977,031.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

