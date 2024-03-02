Cytokinetics, Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

