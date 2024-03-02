Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAKT

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 581,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 209,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Daktronics by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.