Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 376.97. The company has a market cap of £889.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.14 and a beta of 1.61. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436 ($5.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.