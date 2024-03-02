Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 376.97. The company has a market cap of £889.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.14 and a beta of 1.61. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 436 ($5.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
