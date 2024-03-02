Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 20,526 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,177,444.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 55.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

