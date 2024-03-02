Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

