Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $205.00. Approximately 1,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.57.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.