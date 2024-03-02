Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $205.00. Approximately 1,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.57.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Trading Up 3.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Aviation société anonyme
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.