DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

