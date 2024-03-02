Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $120.73, with a volume of 14980672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.19.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

