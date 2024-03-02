Denali Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

