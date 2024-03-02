DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

XRAY stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

