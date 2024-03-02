Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Magnite were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Magnite Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.