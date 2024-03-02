Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNOPY stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

