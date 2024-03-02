Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

