Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 219 ($2.78) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 188 ($2.38). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.50 ($2.51).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,307.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.33.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.