Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Disc Medicine traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 5434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRON. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

