Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.05 on Friday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.