Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

