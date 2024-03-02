EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $11.93. EchoStar shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 521,337 shares.

Get EchoStar alerts:

The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. EchoStar’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EchoStar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EchoStar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.68.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.