Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

