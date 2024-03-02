Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get Elah alerts:

Elah Price Performance

Shares of ELLH stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Elah has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Elah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.