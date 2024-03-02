Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Elah Price Performance
Shares of ELLH stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Elah has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.
Elah Company Profile
