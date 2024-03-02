Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESTC stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
