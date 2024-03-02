Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $154.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.81, but opened at $115.96. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Elastic shares last traded at $115.08, with a volume of 1,067,147 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.05.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

