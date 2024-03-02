Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $154.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.81, but opened at $115.96. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Elastic shares last traded at $115.08, with a volume of 1,067,147 shares.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Elastic
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elastic Trading Down 12.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.