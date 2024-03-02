Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get Embraer alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.