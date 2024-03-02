Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Embraer Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
