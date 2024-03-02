Energy Fuels Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UUUU. StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

