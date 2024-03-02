Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 5.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.50. 188,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 496,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Specifically, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $976,848. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $918.42 million, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

