Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 230.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

