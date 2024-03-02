Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 151,304 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 22.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in América Móvil by 46.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

