Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,722 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $82,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.3 %

KWR stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

