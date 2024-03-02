Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,958 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

