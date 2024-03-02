Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,302 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

