Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,482 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.03.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

